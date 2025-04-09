CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 1.17% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

