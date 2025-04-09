Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,158 shares during the quarter. Indivior comprises 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.83% of Indivior worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 179,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDV shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.93. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

