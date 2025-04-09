CenterBook Partners LP Invests $9.96 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Magnite by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

