CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 379.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up approximately 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of WEX worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in WEX by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.
WEX Stock Performance
Shares of WEX opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
