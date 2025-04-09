CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 379.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up approximately 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of WEX worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in WEX by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.