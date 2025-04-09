APG Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,832,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,298 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 5.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $666,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

