Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

BATS INDA opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

