Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

