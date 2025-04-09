Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises about 1.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.
MongoDB Price Performance
NASDAQ MDB opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.49.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
