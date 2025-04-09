One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 1,352 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

