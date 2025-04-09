Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.05.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,604,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

