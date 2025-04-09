Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W lowered shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $784.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 737,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 641,273 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

