The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Merchants Trust had a net margin of 90.97% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

Shares of LON MRCH opened at GBX 479 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £712.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 448 ($5.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 605 ($7.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 549.96.

The Merchants Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

