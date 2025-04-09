LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

LFST stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.30. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 784,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 729,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,830,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 638,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

