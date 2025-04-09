Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of Premium Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Premium Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$73.02 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$72.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

