Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Invests $446,000 in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. owned 0.45% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQQQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $810,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQQQ opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $45.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

