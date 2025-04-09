One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires 532 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.