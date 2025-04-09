Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $118.98 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

