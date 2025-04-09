Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ARDT stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardent Health Partners by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

