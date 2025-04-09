ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Holdings Raised by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. owned 1.69% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $335,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,903,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 172,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

