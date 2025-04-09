Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for EMN Q2 Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.