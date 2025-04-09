RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of RPM opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RPM International has a 12-month low of $92.03 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

