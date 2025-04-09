National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Barclays dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,737,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after buying an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

