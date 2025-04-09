Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 20.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $870.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $963.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $879.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

