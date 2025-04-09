Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

