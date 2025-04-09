ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.