PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for about 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

