TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

