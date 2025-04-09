TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,525 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Snap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 507,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,876. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

