Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $19.45 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 251,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

NDAQ stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

