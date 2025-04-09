TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 27,542 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $41,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.