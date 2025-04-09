TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The firm has a market cap of $651.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.44 and a 52-week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

