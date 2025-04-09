TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.17 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.19.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
