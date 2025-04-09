Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,283 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

