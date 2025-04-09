Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 9,579 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 4.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $35,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 351,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 345,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 39,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 184,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

