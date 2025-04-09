Waddell & Associates LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,348,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 338,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 200,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 580,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

