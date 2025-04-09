Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

