Faithward Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Faithward Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

