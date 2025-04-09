Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded at Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.