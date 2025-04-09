What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Boeing Q1 Earnings?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.90. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,703,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Boeing by 22.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Boeing by 322.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

