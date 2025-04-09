Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $17,996,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $280.26 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.28 and a 200 day moving average of $296.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.04.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

