Shelton Capital Management Has $1.34 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4,264.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CRH by 32,560.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 951,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 948,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

