Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

