Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,124,166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2,185.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $84,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,809,000 after purchasing an additional 759,419 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,062,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 362,997 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 635,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 12,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.