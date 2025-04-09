Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 881.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

