Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – April 8th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or invest in quantum computing technologies and related services. These stocks offer investors exposure to an emerging field that harnesses quantum mechanics to perform complex computations faster than traditional computers, although the sector remains highly speculative due to its developmental stage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. 18,182,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,438,038. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 30,982,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,970,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,631,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,838. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.88.

