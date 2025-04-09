Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Henry Schein stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.5 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $82.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.