Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $52,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 39.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hershey by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE HSY opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.