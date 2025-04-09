Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line stock on April 3rd.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $191.48. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.23 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

