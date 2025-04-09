Toy Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell toys and related products. These companies often experience seasonal demand spikes, particularly during holidays, and their stock performance can be highly sensitive to changing consumer trends and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $913.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $702.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $987.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. 16,363,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $668.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16. Target has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $173.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,478. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. 4,550,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,248. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Recommended Stories