Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 92,100 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

